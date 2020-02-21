Cricket-NZ win toss and choose to field in first test against India

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field in the first test against India at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will make his test debut after Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad to attend the birth of his first child, while Ross Taylor will play his 100th test. The hosts had left naming their side until the last possible minute with left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel getting the nod for the final spot after Williamson inspected the pitch on Friday.

India recalled dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after he did not play at all during either the Twenty20 or one-day international series. Light rain overnight in Wellington had threatened a delay to the start of play at 11.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) and, while it looked like it would start on time, a light misty rain fell just after the toss was made and the pitch was temporarily covered.

Teams: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

