Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andersen, Maple Leafs shut out Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:11 IST
Andersen, Maple Leafs shut out Penguins
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Frederik Andersen earned his second shutout of the season, Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Thursday night. William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who had lost three of the previous four games. John Tavares added two assists for Toronto.

Andersen stopped 24 shots in picking the 18th shutout of his career. The Maple Leafs scored three goals in just more than five minutes during the second period.

It was the Maple Leafs' first win in three games against Pittsburgh this season. The Penguins beat Toronto 5-2 on Tuesday night and 6-1 on Nov. 16, both games in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 26 saves for the Penguins, who had won their three previous games.

The Penguins had a 14-10 advantage in shots on goal after a scoreless first period. Pittsburgh had the only power play of the period. Muzzin scored his fifth goal of the season on a slap shot from the left point at 7:45 of the second period to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead.

Nylander scored his 27th goal of the season at 10:01 of the second on a shot from the left circle while the Maple Leafs had a two-man advantage. Auston Matthews passed to Nylander after Tavares won a faceoff in the right circle. Marcus Pettersson was off for holding and Brandon Tanev was off for delay of game.

Kapanen made it 3-0 with his 12th goal of the season at 13:04 of the second on a breakaway. He was put into the clear on a pass into the neutral zone by Alexander Kerfoot. Pittsburgh had a 22-20 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Hyman knocked in a rebound at 3:56 of the third period for his 19th goal of the season. Pittsburgh center Dominik Kahun was assisted from the ice with 5:46 remaining in the third period, though the nature of his injury wasn't announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. ...

NBA notebook: Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Thursday. The injury, described throughout the season as an impingement, has bothered Irving since ...

Representing 1.5 billion people, Modi has an advantage on Facebook: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents 1.5 billion Indians, has an advantage on Facebook, while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website. Tru...

Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

Kevin Hayes scored with 109 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020