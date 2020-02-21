Left Menu
Young scores 50 as Hawks' run upends Heat

  21-02-2020
Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points to help the host Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Young made three of four free throws inside the final 12.2 seconds to complete a 10-0 run and help the Hawks defeat the Heat for the first time in four tries this season.

Young was 8-for-15 on 3-pointers, matching his career-high, and 18-for-19 from the free-throw line. It was the 10th time this season he's scored 40-plus points. Atlanta tied the game 124-124 on a 3-pointer from DeAndre Hunter, who was questionable for the game with a right ankle sprain. Cam Reddish then put the Hawks ahead by stealing the ball from Goran Dragic and racing for the layup.

After a Miami's Jimmy Butler missed a 3-pointer, Atlanta's Kevin Huerter grabbed the rebound and fed Young, who drew a foul and made both free throws to stretch the lead to four. Atlanta got 17 points from Huerter and Hunter and 16 from Reddish and broke a two-game losing streak.

Miami's Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists for his 32nd double-double. Dragic scored 19 and Butler added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Heat have lost five of their last six. Miami led 34-26 in the first quarter when Dragic made a pair of free throws with 2:01 left. The Heat carried a four-point lead into the second quarter.

Sparked by reserve Jeff Teague, the Hawks outscored the Heat 28-9 and took an 11-point lead when Hunter drove for a dunk to make it 54-43 with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Miami was able to regain the momentum, however, and led 64-63 at halftime. The Heat pushed their lead to 11 when Adebayo converted a three-point play with 2:56 left in the third quarter for an 89-78 lead. The Heat led 97-90 after three quarters.

Derrick Jones Jr. was taken to the locker room with a bruised shin, but was able to return late in the third quarter.

