Barnes scores 32 as Kings hold off Grizzlies

Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points and shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range Thursday night to help lead the Sacramento Kings to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. "I was just trying to let it fly," Barnes said. "That's been a big message our coach has been trying to preach to us. Play loose, play free, and go out there and have some fun, and that's what we did tonight."

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox contributed 26 points, going 9-for-16 from the field. It was the first time Fox has scored 20-plus points since a Feb. 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kent Bazemore was a constant spark off the bench for the Kings, finishing with 18 points in just 23 minutes.

Buddy Hield added 20 points in his new reserve role for the Kings, and he sank four clutch free throws in the last 6.6 seconds left to seal the victory. Memphis star Ja Morant was held scoreless until a drive in the lane at the 8:26 mark in second quarter, but he finished the game strong with 19 points, including an and-one bucket late in the fourth that cut the Kings' lead to 112-109.

De'Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 24 points off the bench, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 16 points apiece. Brandon Clarke nearly collected a double-double off the bench with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis nearly rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit and outscored Sacramento 64-59 in the second half. The Grizzlies climbed within one point of Sacramento on two occasions in the fourth quarter, at 112-111 with 3:07 to go and at 125-124 with 7.5 seconds remaining. The Grizzlies outrebounded the Kings 51-27, and both teams shot 50.6 percent from the field.

Sacramento's Jabari Parker, who was acquired in a trade last month via the Atlanta Hawks, made his much anticipated Kings debut and finished with four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes. Parker returned from a shoulder injury, and his playing time was under close watch. --Field Level Media

