Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:01 IST
FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 75,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, Hubei province.

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

SOCCER * Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May. Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

* Vietnam said it would not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to be switched to away fixtures. Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on Feb. 11 while Than Quang Ninh meet Ceres Negros on Feb. 25 in the Philippines.

* The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed. * The AFC said preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 were postponed by a couple of months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs in several countries.

* The Chinese women's national team will play the home leg of their Olympic qualification playoff against South Korea in Sydney next month. * South Korea's K-League has postponed next week's home matches for Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers.

FORMULA ONE * The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19, has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One.

Authorities will weigh potential alternative dates later this year if the situation improves. FORMULA E

* The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21. TENNIS

* The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

* China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men's team were unable to travel to Romania for the March 6-7 playoff. * The women's Xi'an Open tennis tournament, which was scheduled for April 13-19, has been cancelled and the WTA said it was monitoring the situation with several events scheduled to take place in China in the second half of the season.

BADMINTON * The Feb. 25 to March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The BWF said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

BOXING * The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was cancelled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

BASKETBALL * The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between Japan and China, to be held in Chiba on Feb. 21, has been postponed. Other matches called off were Philippines vs Thailand (Feb. 20) and China vs. Malaysia (Feb. 24).

GOLF * The elite women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

The tour also cancelled the Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya scheduled for Feb. 20-23 and the Feb. 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. * The PGA Tour Series-China postponed two qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its 2020 campaign by two months, cutting the number of regular season tournaments to 10 from 14.

* The European Tour said the Maybank Championship (April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur) and the Volvo China Open (April 23-26 in Shenzhen), have been postponed. HOCKEY

* Hockey Pro League matches between China and Australia, scheduled for March 14-15 in Changzhou, will not be played. RUGBY SEVENS

* The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October. GYMNASTICS

* The Chinese gymnastics team has pulled out from the World Cup, which is set to kick off on Feb. 20 in Melbourne. VOLLEYBALL

* A beach volleyball tournament, which was due to be held from April 22 to 26 in Yangzhou, has been postponed until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. WEIGHTLIFTING

* The Asian weightlifting championships has been relocated from Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan. The competition, scheduled to be held during April 16-25, will be hosted in Tashkent. MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

* Asian mixed martial arts promotion One Championship will run its Feb.28 event in Singapore behind closed doors. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik wins second round match

Grappler Sakshi Malik on Friday won her second-round match in the 65kg weight category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling championships. She defeated Koreas Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the ...

Shaheen Bagh is like Non-Cooperation Movement, says CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India- Marxist CPI-M on Friday lauded the Shaheen Bagh protest, comparing it to Non-Cooperation Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 against the British rule over India. Shaheen Bagh has become a sym...

You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamiesons terrific consistency on the opening d...

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. As international authorities tried to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020