UPDATE 1-Rugby-Daly at fullback, Joseph on wing for England against Ireland

England coach Eddie Jones has restored Elliot Daly as fullback for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland, when Jonathan Joseph will play on the wing, Ben Youngs will start at scrumhalf and Manu Tuilagi returns at outside centre. George Furbank played his first two tests against France and Scotland at fullback but Jones is expected to confirm later on Friday that he is unavailable through injury.

Usually a centre, Joseph will be winning his 50th cap but making his first test start on the wing. A few months ago Jones was spoilt for choice with his back three options but a succession of injuries, particularly to Anthony Watson, Jack Nowell and now Furbank, means Daly moves back to the position he occupied for the previous two years, having established himself on the wing.

Jonny May, England's most impressive receiver of the high kicks Ireland are expected to rain down on Sunday, continues on the right wing. Youngs started on the bench at Murrayfield but swaps places with Willi Heinz. Tuilagi suffered a groin injury early in the defeat to France but has been passed fit and will start outside captain Owen Farrell, with George Ford retaining the flyhalf shirt. Henry Slade, who has not played since December because of an ankle injury, is on the bench.

Courtney Lawes is named at blindside flanker with Sam Underhill at openside and Tom Curry continuing at number eight. With Mako Vunipola absent for family reasons, Joe Marler starts at loosehead prop. Jones has again opted for six forwards on the bench. Ireland, who have won their opening two Six Nations matches, lost their last two games against England - having won the previous two.

"Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached. They are a team we respect a lot," Jones said. "They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they’ve opened up their game a little bit. "They are a tactically smart team. Murray and Sexton, who have played 170 tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We've got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend."

England team to face Ireland: 15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 41 caps) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps) 13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 81 caps) C 11 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 49 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 67 caps) 9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps) 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 69 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 47 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 33 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 36 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 43 caps) 6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 83 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 17 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 21 caps) Replacements 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 63 caps) 20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 13 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 1 cap) 22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 11 caps) 23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.