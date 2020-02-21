Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sakshi settles for silver; Vinesh, Anshu and Gursharanpreet bag bronze

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:40 IST
Sakshi settles for silver; Vinesh, Anshu and Gursharanpreet bag bronze

Exploiting a weaker field, Sakshi Malik claimed a silver while Vinesh Phogat dominated her bronze medal play-off after losing to nemesis Mayu Mukaida as Indian women team registered its best-ever performance at the Asian Wrestling Championship, returning with eight medals here on Friday. The Indian team had won only one gold medal before this edition but Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor won three on the opening day. Nirmala Devi came out second best.

On Friday, Sakshi (65kg, silver), Vinesh (53kg, bronze) young Anshu Malik (57kg bronze) and Gursharan Preet kaur (72kg, bronze) added to India's tally. Sakshi twice lost to Japan's Naomi Ruike -- in the opening round and the final -- to win her second silver at this event. She had grabbed a silver in 2017 also.

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi, who has been struggling of late, lost her opening round 1-2 to Naomi and could not score a point in final, which she lost 0-2. "She was not that strong but I just could not score many points against her. Initially I lost two points and that pegged me back," she said.

Sakshi overcame two weak opponents to eventually reach the final. She outplayed Korea's Ohyoung Ha in her second round, winning by technical superiority. In her semifinal against Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva, she led 5-0 but her rival pulled off consecutive two-point moves to make it 5-4. Sakshi has been losing in closing stages of late but this time she managed to hold on to her narrow lead, surviving anxious last two seconds.

All eyes were on Vinesh, who yet again fell to Muakida to go out of the gold medal race but made a strong comeback to win then bronze medal play-off against Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu, winning by technical superiority in the first period itself. "Obviously I am not happy but I am making progress. It's not easy to beat experienced Japanese in this category. I have lost but I tried a few things and it worked a bit. Earlier I had not even scored a point against her but this time I got two. The gap is not much now, it's 70-100 between Mukaida and myself," Vinesh said.

Vinesh had lost twice to Mukaida in 2019 -- at World Championship and Asian Championships -- and the trend continued as the gritty Indian yet again struggled to break the strong defence of the Japanese. In a tough opening round, Vinesh tried single leg attacks a number of times but every time Mukaida blocked her move and eventually got the upper body lock to subdue the home favourite.

Vinesh has won a medal at every Asian Championship since 2013. Out of India's two brightest youngsters, it was Anshu who bagged a bronze while Sonam Malik (62kg) , who was pitted against some heavyweights lost her bronze medal play-off.

Anshu opened up her campaign against Kyrgyzstan's Nuraida Anarkulova, winning by technical superiority but was outplayed by reigning world champion from Japan Riskao Kawai. She then beat Sevara Eshmuratova from Uzbekistan to win her first medal at senior level.

"I had nothing to lose and every thing to gain. I now know where I stand when I am competing against seasoned wrestlers in this category. I have got richer in experience," said the 18-year-old. Sonam, who had defeated Sakshi in the trials, showed good tactical mind in her resounding win against Korea's Hanbit Lee and also in the 2-5 defeat against world bronze medallist Yukako Kawai.

Up against world champion Aisuluu Tynbekova, it was a tough ask for her to get bronze but she fought well before losing. In the non-Olympic 72kg, Gursharanpreet Kaur Mongloia's Tsevegmed Enkhbayar in the third place play-off to win her second medal at this championship.

"I have lived a very hard life. I am single mother. It has been a very difficult journey for me. I am competing at Asian after eight years. The tears are of happiness. I want my kids to know how hard the life could be but you have to continue to fight," the 37-year-old said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sakshi handed chance to book slot in Indian team for Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Sakshi Maliks dream to compete at the Tokyo Games is still alive with Wrestling Federation of India WFI deciding to hold fresh trials in two categories to pick women wrestlers for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Two-time Cadet World champion ...

Man found dead inside public washroom in Okhla

A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a public washroom in southeast Delhis Okhla area, police said on Friday. The deceased, Amit Verma, was a resident of Harkesh Nagar in Okhla Phase-2, they said.Police sus...

Bollywood's first gay romantic comedy banned in UAE

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A major Bollywood gay film has been banned in the conservative United Arab Emirates UAE, home to a sizeable South Asian community, the director said on Friday as his new movie ...

FATF continues Pak in 'Grey List', warns of action if it fails to check terror funding

Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to retain Pakistan in its Grey List and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020