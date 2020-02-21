Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reaching Champions League would be among top triumphs, says Mourinho

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:02 IST
Reaching Champions League would be among top triumphs, says Mourinho

London, Feb 21 (AFP) Jose Mourinho says delivering Champions League football for Tottenham next season would be among his greatest managerial achievements as he battles what he calls the worst injury crisis in Europe. The Portuguese boss, whose Spurs fifth-placed side face Chelsea on Saturday, previously claimed that finishing second in the Premier League with Manchester United in 2017/18 was his best feat despite winning league titles in four different countries and a pair of Champions League trophies at Porto and Inter Milan.

Mourinho is being forced to play the remaining quarter of the season without a recognised striker as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who has undergone successful surgery on a broken arm, are injured. The two forwards have scored half of Spurs' goals this season and their absence means Mourinho will have to be creative at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a crucial battle against Chelsea, who sit in the final Champions League place, one point ahead of his team.

"In these circumstances, yes," said Mourinho when asked on Friday whether finishing in the top-four would out-rank his second-placed finish with United. "We have to face that. Again I repeat the boys did fantastic to put themselves back in the positions where we belong, these positions fighting for the top four.

"The situation is difficult. I think nobody else in the Premier League for sure, but even in European football is in such a difficult situation as we are in terms of injuries in specific positions. "So yes, not for me, my achievement, but collectively for this group of boys, if we manage to finish fourth without Harry and Sonny it would be something incredible, incredible achievement for the boys." - Chelsea return -

================== As it stands, a fifth-placed finish would guarantee Champions League football next season because Manchester City, in second, have been banned from Europe's elite competition for two years.

City hope to have their appeal against the ban heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the start of next season. There is some better injury news for Spurs as midfielder Moussa Sissoko is back training on grass following a knee operation. Mourinho expects him to be back for the end of March.

Mourinho makes his first appearance at Stamford Bridge as Spurs manager on Saturday and he said he was expecting "the usual" reaction in the London derby. Support for the former Chelsea boss appears to have waned in recent years, though Mourinho is hardly enthusiastic about going back himself.

Asked whether returning to the club where he won three Premier League titles was special, he said: "No, not special, one more game. "Because I'm a professional, as I've said every time I played my previous clubs, I'll belong 200 percent to my club. That's it.

"The only different thing will be at the end of the game I can walk from the stadium to my house but even that I won't take advantage of because I'll go back from the stadium with my players." AFP BS

BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

Sports News Roundup: Owners approve new CBA; McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL notebook Owners approve new CBA, await playersAfter months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collecti...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020