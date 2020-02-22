Timberwolves' Towns (wrist) out at least 2 more weeks

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for at least two more weeks, the team said Friday. Towns initially underwent an MRI exam on Feb. 11 and the club said the two-time All-Star had sustained an injury. Minnesota didn't acknowledge the fracture until Friday when it released a statement and said Towns had seen multiple specialists over the past several days.

The club said Towns' status will be reassessed in two weeks. Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics will mark Towns' second missed game since injuring the wrist.

Earlier this season, a knee injury sustained against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13 forced Towns to miss 15 games. Towns, a two-time All-Star, has been highly productive when he plays with averages of 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 35 games.

