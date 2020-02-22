'Sandpaper for Sale': Proteas fans take jibe at Warner, Smith

In the first T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Australia, Proteas fans decided to get under the skin of David Warner and Steve Smith by displaying provocative banners. This was Australia first T20I since November last year and this is the side's first tour back to South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

In 2018, Warner, Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test and as a result, the trio was suspended by Cricket Australia for one year. After the incident was caught on camera, Smith stepped down as the captain and Australia were left without a captain for the final Test of the series in 2018.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft all faced a one-year ban for their involvement in the incident. However, the trio returned to international cricket in 2019. So looking at the infamous gate, many fans across the stadium were seen holding the banner 'Sandpaper for Sale'.

Supporters of the South African team also booed when Smith and Warner came out to bat. However, the Australian side did not let the South African supporters get under their skin as the side registered a victory by 107 runs in the first T20I.

Ashton Agar starred with the ball as he took five wickets, registering the best-ever bowling figures by an Australian bowler in T20Is. He also managed to take a hat-trick and with this, he became the second Australian to register the feat in the shortest format.

Australia will now take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday, February 23. (ANI)

