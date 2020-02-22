Anything for the team, says Ishant Sharma on his comeback after injury

After taking three wickets on day two of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday said that he played the match as the team management asked him to. "I am not happy, in the last two days I have not slept, I was struggling today as well and I wasn't able to bowl the way I wanted to. The team asked me to play so I did, anything for the team. All the credit goes to NCA, my MRI shows I have a complete tear in my ligament, I just went on about doing my rehab. There was nothing on my mind," Ishant told reporters.

The pacer, who had suffered an injury in the Ranji Trophy, looked set to miss the first Test, but he was able to make it. His remarks came on day two of the first Test. New Zealand has gained a 51-run lead over India.

The Kiwis ended the day at 216/5 after bundling out India for 165. "Before I came here, I tested myself and I bowled 21 overs in two days in Bengaluru. After travelling for 24 hours, it was a big toll on the body, so I bowled here as well before the match, he added.

On day two, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless. However, Ishant defended the bowler, saying people should not give judgments just looking at the performance of one day. "It's a funny thing, we have always managed to take twenty wickets. I cannot understand why people start questioning when things don't go as per plan in one inning. One cannot question Bumrah's skills. Giving your 100 percent matters," Ishant said.

"Actually, I was not happy with my body as I was struggling a lot, I did not get enough sleep. I just wanted to recover, as if you are fully recovered, then you can give your best. Getting the desired sleep is of utmost importance, " he added. (ANI)

