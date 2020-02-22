J&K bowl out Karnataka for 206, poised to take first innings lead
Jammu and Kashmir were in a good a position to take the crucial first-innings lead after bowling out Karnataka for 206 on day three of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Saturday. A full day's play was finally possible after not a single ball was bowled on day two due to unfit playing conditions following a brief spell of rain. Only six overs were possible on day one.
Resuming the day on 14 for two, Karnataka somehow managed to get past the 200-run mark with K Siddharth scoring 76 off 189 balls. Skipper Karun Nair was dismissed by Aquib Nabi on the second ball of the day. It was a disciplined bowling performance from the home team with Nabi and his new ball partner Mujtaba Yousuf taking three wickets each.
J&K skipper and off-spinner Parvez Rasool ran though the tail, ending with three wickets including of Siddharth. In response, J&K were 88 for two at stumps, needing another 119 runs to take the first-innings lead. With two days left in the game, the lead could prove decisive in JK's bid to make their first-ever Ranji Trophy semifinals.
At stumps on the third day, Shubham Khajuria was batting on 39 and Shubham Pundir on 16. Brief scores: Karnataka 206 all out in 69.1 overs (Siddharth 76; Nabi 3/45, Yousuf 3/45). J&K 88/2 in 34 overs (Khajuria 39 batting, Pundir 16 batting).
