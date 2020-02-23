Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bazemore's 23 help Kings get past Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 04:53 IST
Bazemore's 23 help Kings get past Clippers
Nemanja Bjelica contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Fox had a team-high eight assists for the Kings, who have won five of their last seven. Image Credit: Flickr

Kent Bazemore scored 23 points off the bench, while D'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points each as the Sacramento Kings defeated the host Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 on Saturday afternoon. Harry Giles III had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 13 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Fox had a team-high eight assists for the Kings, who have won five of their last seven.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Clippers, who lost their third in a row. Lou Williams finished with 24 points and Montrezl Harrell had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Los Angeles. The Clippers played without Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin).

A free throw by Fox tied the score 101-all with 5:21 remaining. Two free throws by Bazemore and a 3-pointer by Bogdanovic with 2:33 left put the Kings up 107-101. Giles slammed an alley-oop pass from Bogdanovic with 58 seconds left for a 109-101 advantage. After Leonard ended the Clippers' scoring drought with a bucket to slice the deficit to six, Fox scored on a drive in the lane to put the lead back to eight.

Los Angeles trailed by as much as 14 in the third quarter before rallying. A 12-2 surge allowed the Clippers to pull within 83-79 after a 3-pointer by Williams with 1:57 left in the third. Sacramento led 88-83 heading into the fourth. The Clippers started slow, missing 20 of their 24 first-quarter shots from the floor as the Kings coasted to a 25-13 lead. It was the lowest output in a quarter this season for Los Angeles.

The Clippers cut the gap to 54-48 at the break. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, with the Kings shooting 39.6 percent to 33.3 percent for the Clippers. Overall, the Kings shot 44.9 percent to 39.1 percent for the Clippers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two Polish climbers die in Slovakia's High Tatra mountains

Two young Polish climbers fell to their deaths in Slovakias High Tatra Mountains on Friday amid high winds and heavy snow, local rescuers said Saturday evening. Slovakias Mountain Rescue Service HZS said its rescuers found two bodies of Pol...

UPDATE 8-Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope. ...

Warriors' Curry confirms March 1 return date

There is no more speculating Stephen Currys return date as the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP said that March 1 has always been his target to return to the court after breaking his left hand at the end of October. Curry was...

Hong Kong cruise passengers head to quarantine after third flight from Japan

A third plane with five Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Sunday in the Asian financial hub. The passengers were among over 200 who have been brought bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020