Injury forces Hurricanes G Reimer from game

An injury forced Carolina Hurricanes' goaltender James Reimer to leave the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs early in the first period Saturday night. Reimer was knocked into his own net about three minutes before his exit, which came at 6:10 of the first period, but he initially remained in the game. During the collision, a teammate inadvertently crashed into Reimer's left side near his hip.

Petr Mrazek replaced Reimer in the net. Reimer stopped the only shot he faced before leaving the game. Entering Saturday, the 31-year-old Reimer was 14-6-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 24 games (23 starts).

