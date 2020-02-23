Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday. India 1st Innings: 165 all out

New Zealand 1st Innings (Overnight 216 for 5): Tom Latham c Pant b Ishant Sharma 11

Tom Blundell b Ishant Sharma 30 Kane Williamson c sub (Jadeja) b Mohammed Shami

Ross Taylor c Pujara b Ishant Sharma 44 Henry Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17

BJ Watling c Pant b Bumrah 14 Colin de Grandhomme c Pant b Ashwin 43

Tim Southee c Mohammed Shami b Ishant Sharma 6 Kyle Jamieson c Vihari b Ashwin 44

Ajaz Patel not out 4 Trent Boult c Pant b Ishant Sharma 38

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (all out in 100.2 overs) 348

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-73, 3-166, 4-185, 5-207, 6-216, 7-225, 8-296, 9-310, 10-348 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 26-5-88-1, Ishant Sharma 22.2-6 -68-5, Mohammed Shami 23-2-91-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 29-1-99-3.

