NFL notebook: Ravens’ Martindale to be highest-paid DC

  • Reuters
  • Baltimore
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 07:28 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 07:21 IST
The Baltimore Ravens signed Don "Wink" Martindale to a new three-year deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Martindale, 56, spent six seasons as the Ravens' linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in January 2018. Under his direction, Baltimore ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense in 2018 and finished No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense in 2019.

--The Green Bay Packers agreed to a three-year contract with kicker Mason Crosby, agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter. Terms other than the length of the deal have not been announced, but multiple outlets reported the contract is worth $12.9 million, including $6 million in the first year and $3.5 million in the second. Crosby was set to become a free agent on March 18, absent a new deal.

Crosby, 35, has spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2007 out of Colorado. He made 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of his field-goal attempts last season and missed just one extra point in 41 tries. --Wide receiver Danny Amendola will re-sign with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, Fox Sports reported.

Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games during his first season with the Lions in 2019. The 34-year-old has 547 receptions for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in 141 games with the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-12), New England Patriots (2013-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Lions. Amendola won two Super Bowl championships with the Patriots.

--The New York Jets signed free agent wide receiver Josh Doctson. No terms were disclosed. The 2016 first-round draft pick caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Washington Redskins from 2016-18. He started 26 of his 33 games.

He signed with Minnesota last September and appeared in one game, but did not record a catch before being released by the Vikings on Nov. 27. --The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised team options for fifth-year wide receiver Chris Conley and fourth-year safety Jarrod Wilson.

Conley is now under contract through the 2020 season and Wilson is locked up through 2021, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed. Conley, 27, joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent before the 2019 season and set career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (775) in 16 games (14 starts). Wilson, 26, signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has appeared in 63 game with 18 starts.

