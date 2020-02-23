Injuries force Hurricanes to use Zamboni driver in net

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of Saturday night's game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Forty-two-year-old Dave Ayres took over as the Hurricanes' emergency goaltender. He reportedly is the Zamboni operator for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs quickly took advantage with two goals in a span of 1:34 against the unlikely netminder, trimming the Hurricanes' lead to 4-3. Per league rules, Ayres was available to play for either team as a third option in net. He changed into a Hurricanes sweater, but other gear, such as his goalie mask and pads, included Maple Leafs and Marlies logos.

Reimer was knocked into his own net about three minutes before his exit, which came at 6:10 of the first period, but he initially remained in the game. During the collision, a teammate inadvertently crashed into Reimer's left side near his hip. Mrazek, who replaced Reimer in net, was injured at 11:19 of the second period when Kyle Clifford charged him as the goaltender came way out to the top of the right circle to clear a puck. Clifford was given a minor penalty.

Ayres' surprise appearance conjured memories of another emergency goaltender, Scott Foster, a full-time accountant who stepped in to play for the Chicago Blackhawks on March 29, 2018. Foster, then 36 years old, stopped all seven shots he faced against the Winnipeg Jets.

