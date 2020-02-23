Reports: NFL pushes back franchise tag period

The start of the franchise designation period in the NFL is being moved back two days, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The window in which teams can put the franchise tag or transition tag on players will now start Feb. 27 and end March 12, instead of starting Feb. 25 and ending March 10. The NFL Players Association and the NFL management council agreed to change the dates after NFLPA player representatives on Friday delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement.

In the event no agreement is reached on a new CBA, each NFL team will be allowed to use the franchise and transition tag this year. If a new CBA is agreed upon, teams would only be allowed to use one or the other. Multiple outlets have reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet Tuesday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

A vote by the NFLPA board of player representatives could take place either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, with the possibility of all players voting on the proposal sometime later in the week. The NFLPA executive committee on Friday voted 6-5 against recommending the currently proposed collective bargaining agreement.

