Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NFL pushes back franchise tag period

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 08:06 IST
Reports: NFL pushes back franchise tag period
Image Credit: Pixabay

The start of the franchise designation period in the NFL is being moved back two days, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The window in which teams can put the franchise tag or transition tag on players will now start Feb. 27 and end March 12, instead of starting Feb. 25 and ending March 10. The NFL Players Association and the NFL management council agreed to change the dates after NFLPA player representatives on Friday delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement.

In the event no agreement is reached on a new CBA, each NFL team will be allowed to use the franchise and transition tag this year. If a new CBA is agreed upon, teams would only be allowed to use one or the other. Multiple outlets have reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet Tuesday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

A vote by the NFLPA board of player representatives could take place either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, with the possibility of all players voting on the proposal sometime later in the week. The NFLPA executive committee on Friday voted 6-5 against recommending the currently proposed collective bargaining agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NHL notebook: Caps’ Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHLs 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 450 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone g...

WRAPUP 1-China reports fewer coronavirus cases outside epicentre, cases surge in S. Korea

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased e...

Collins ties career high (35 points) as Hawks sink Mavs

John Collins tied his career-high with 35 points and Trae Young scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Atlanta Hawks overcome an 11-point deficit in the period to defeat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 111-107 o...

WRAPUP 1-China reports fewer cornonavirus cases outside epicentre, cases surge in S. Korea

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicentre on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020