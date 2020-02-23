Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to use short-ball strategy against Virat to keep him in check: Boult

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 15:41 IST
Wanted to use short-ball strategy against Virat to keep him in check: Boult

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said he didn't want Virat Kohli to settle down and hence targeted him with bouncers which eventually brought the Indian captain's downfall. Kohli made 19 off 43 balls before trying to hook a Boult bouncer only to be caught by wicket-keeper BJ Watling, providing New Zealand with an opportunity to close the Test match on the fourth day.

India ended day three at 144 for four, still trailing the hosts by 39 runs. "Virat likes to feel the bat on ball like a couple of their guys. Definitely almost we miss, he hits and he hits it well and gets boundaries. From our point of view, we were trying to dry that up and for me personally using the wicket (crease) and the shorter ball was a good plan to try and control his run rate," Boult revealed his gameplan against Kohli after third day's play.

Boult gave equal credit to Kyle Jamieson, who came round the wicket and bowled short balls to keep the Indian captain quiet. "It is nice to draw the error out of him but I think the way that Kyle has been bowling the whole match, especially that spell he bowled to him and not letting him get away to a racing start was a big part of it," the senior speedster said.

Boult said the red ball has not been swinging quite a lot these days and hence he had to change the ploy of creating angles. "I think the luxury is that I have played a lot of cricket at the Basin Reserve. Generally, the wind is the biggest thing to deal with. But if I can chop and change those angles and not let a batsmen get familiar or get set with what I am trying to do then I hope that will interrupt them," he said.

"That's the luxury of being a left-armer and being able to use those subtle changes. The red balls here in New Zealand haven't been swinging as much as they have in the past and if that's not happening for me then it comes down to changing angles and using different parts of the crease," said Boult. The 30-year-old was happy with the surface and said they managed to bowl at the right areas to put New Zealand in a good position.

"It's turning into a pretty good wicket. The accuracy was probably better and to come around the wicket was a good option. As a collective group, the guys have just managed to put a ball in an area and control that run rate. It's nice to get a couple of wickets and we're in a pretty good position." Boult is coming back from a right hand fracture and said he was happy to pick three wickets, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, in the second innings.

"I'm just happy to be back out there. I've been pretty light on Test cricket and it's been a little frustrating on the sidelines. "I enjoyed today and we're in a good position. The partnership out there is a big one but if we can get a couple more early in the first hour or so. we should be in a good position." PTI KHS ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq extends ban on border crossings by Iranians

Iraq has extended an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran, the prime minister said, as authorities in Tehran announced 15 more cases of coronavirus and a death toll of eight. Baghdad had banned crossings by non-Iraqis from Iran on ...

UPDATE 1-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Qom.The virus came from China to Qom city. A Merchant from Qom who...

POCSO cells in Bihar schools to hear sexual harassment

Schools in Bihar would soon have POCSO cells to hear complaints of sexual misconduct andexploitation, a government official said here on Sunday. Bihar Education Project Council, an organizationdedicated to achieving Universal Elementary Edu...

Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

The worlds oldest democracy meets the worlds largest democracy is how some of thebillboards describe US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020