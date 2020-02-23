Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat thrash Goa by 464 runs to storm into Ranji semis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Valsad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:34 IST
Gujarat thrash Goa by 464 runs to storm into Ranji semis

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai grabbed a fifer as Gujarat thrashed minnows Goa by a whopping 464 runs to storm into the Ranji Trophy semifinals, here on Sunday. Set a daunting target of 629 for an improbable win, Goa were bundled out for 164 in their second essay on day 4 of the Ranji quarterfinals at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Desai (5-81) ran through the Goa batsmen and got able support from pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (4-18). Barring Suyash Prabhudessai (66), no other Goa batsman could even put up a fight.

Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (4) early when he chased a Roosh Kalaria (1-21) delivery which was pitched wide of off stump and was caught by a diving Chirag Gandhi as the visitors slipped to 5 for one. Soon it became 10 for 2 when Sumiran Amonkar (5) poked at a full toss outside off by Desai and edged it to the slip cordon where Samit Gohel fetched it inches above the turf.

Post lunch, Goa's batting mainstay Amit Verma fell for one as the visitors were in deep trouble at 13/3. Verma was cleaned up by Nagwaswalla. Suyash Prabhudessai (66) and Snehal Kauthankar (17) tried to rebuild the innings. But Kauthankar, after playing 77 balls, edged to Parthiv Patel off Desai.

Desai then removed a well-settled Prabhudessai, who was caught by Gohel as Goa lost half their side for 103. Once Smit Patel became Desai's fourth victim, it was clear Goa was staring at a massive defeat.

Nagwaswalla then wrecked havoc as he ran through the lower order, picking up three quick wickets. Fittingly, it was Desai, who trapped Vijesh Prabhudessai (0) to seal the win for the hosts.

Earlier, Goa's medium-pacer Lakshay Garg (4/30) grabbed four quick wickets. First, he castled Bhargav Merai (50) and then dismissed new man Manpreet Juneja (4). He also cleaned up Samit Gohel (72).

Despite the fall of these wickets, Gujarat were in the driver's seat as their overall lead had crossed the 600-run mark. Garg removed rival skipper Parthiv (8). After Axar Patel fell, Gujarat declared their second innings for 199/6, with an overall lead of 628 runs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 602/8 D and 199/6 D (Samit Gohel 72; Lakshay Garg 4/30) won against Goa 173 and 164 (Suyash Prabhudessai 66; Siddharth Desai 5-81) by 464 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jain University swimmers, GNDU fencers do star turn

A four-gold medal haul at the swimming pool helped Jain University, Bengaluru, take early lead in the inaugural Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. Guru Nanak Dev Universitys Amritsar fencing squad claimed three gold to be on the s...

Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and peopleoriented with smart policing. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All Indiapolice band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, setting his sights on a leading Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020