Tennis-Qualifier Mager to face Garin in Rio final

The magic continued for Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager as he outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs to win their rain-delayed semi-final in three sets at the Rio Open on Sunday.

Mager, who surprised top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem on Saturday, beat Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2).

The Italian will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the final later on Sunday. Garin defeated Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 7-5 in another rain-delayed semi-final that was completed on Sunday.

