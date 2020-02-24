Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-I don't need vindication, says Jones after impressive England win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 00:11 IST
Rugby-I don't need vindication, says Jones after impressive England win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eddie Jones was delighted with England's dominant 24-12 win over Ireland on Sunday, particularly their first-half strangulation job, but then had a dig at the critics who have questioned the team since they slipped from their World Cup high.

England was on fire for the first 40 minutes, racing into a 17-0 lead with tries by George Ford and Elliot Daly, treating the Twickenham fans to some of the inventive play that served them so well in their run to the World Cup final. Ireland clawed their way back into the game after the break, but England had plenty in reserve to chalk up their second win of the championship, having lost their opener in France.

"We played really well and we know they're a good team so had to play well to beat them," Jones told a news conference. "We played with a lot of control and played the (windy) conditions well. They're a good team, this England team, and any time we have a small mishap it's the end of the world, the whole world's falling in. The players get a lot of criticism, and I'm really proud of what they did."

Jones was asked if he was pleased that his selections, criticized or at least widely questioned, in the media, had come good, but he was dismissive. "I don't need vindication," he said. "I just pick the team then wait to see what you blokes and all the experts write about it. Maybe next week we'll pick six locks to give you guys something to talk about.

"The Six Nations is a different sort of rugby. People want to see this floaty, long-passing game but it's just not like that, the conditions don't make it like that and the intensity of the rivalries - it's a different type of game. "We dominated the game in Scotland and we dominated today. We were fitter so we were able to play with more intensity."

Captain Owen Farrell, who landed all four goal kicks in difficult conditions - while opposite number Johnny Sexton missed both of his, simple, attempts, was also upbeat after getting one over on his dad, Ireland coach Andy Farrell. "We were very consistent throughout that first half and the way we prepared gave us the confidence to play like that," he said.

"We feel like we've built again and put a good performance out but there's loads left in us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets activate Korpisalo from IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from injured reserve on Sunday. Korpisalo missed 24 games after suffering a knee injury in a Dec. 29 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He had surgery to repair a torn me...

WRAPUP 7-Concern over coronavirus spread as cases jump in South Korea, Italy, and Iran

International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.The government in Seoul put the country on high alert after the number of infections surged ov...

Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Washington, Feb 23 AP It was the Trumpiest of offers. A rally at one of the worlds largest stadiums. A crowd of millions cheering him on. A love fest during an election year.President Donald Trumps packed two-day visit to India promises the...

Comfort and glamour at Dolce & Gabbana as show goes on in Milan

Dolce Gabbana prepared for the winter chill on Sunday, staging a FallWinter 2020 show featuring oversized chunky sweaters, woolly socks, and furry slippers.The Italian fashion houses presentation at Milan Fashion Week came shortly after Gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020