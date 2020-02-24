Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 24

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 00:31 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 24

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday men's basketball game coverage: No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, noon Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. St. John's at No. 16 Seton Hall, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m. No. 7 Maryland at Ohio State, 4 p.m. No. 21 Butler at No. 15 Creighton, 4 p.m. USC at Utah, 6 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. Stanford at Washington State, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL College football notebook News and notes summarizing the day in college football. FOOTBALL-NCAAF, Field Level Media NFL Report: Raiders to hold June mini-camp in Vegas The Raiders will hold their first on-field event in Las Vegas in June, coach Jon Gruden said. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-GRUDEN, Field Level Media NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

XFL Sunday's game coverage: New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m. DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

MLB Mets OF Cespedes striving to play on Opening Day New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes broke his self-imposed media ban on Sunday, telling reporters at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., that he wants to be healthy enough to play on Opening Day. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CESPEDES, Field Level Media Spring Training Roundup Capsule review of all Spring Training games from Saturday, Feb. 22 BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media NBA

Cuban rips refs after Mavs lose to Hawks Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban renewed his beef with NBA officials after a controversial call helped seal a 111-107 win by the Atlanta Hawks over his team on Saturday night. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-CUBAN, Field Level Media Heat retire Wade's jersey in emotional ceremony The Miami Heat honored legendary guard Dwyane Wade on Saturday night, retiring his No. 3 jersey and lifting it to the rafters of AmericanAirlines Arena. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WADE-JERSEY, Field Level Media Sunday game coverage: Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 6 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m. NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

ICE HOCKEY Hurricanes to sell shirts honoring surprise hero goalie The Carolina Hurricanes are honoring Zamboni driver turned emergency goalie David Ayres after he came in to save a 6-3 victory for them in Toronto on Saturday night. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-AYRES, Field level Media Game coverage Sunday: Pittsburgh at Washington, Noon Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS ATP, WTA roundups --ATP roundup of events at Marseilles, France; Rio de Janeiro; Delray Beach, Fla. --WTA roundup of the event in Doha, Qatar TENNIS-ATP/WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

GOLF Coverage Sunday: PGA: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship PGA: Puerto Rico Open ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information. Overwatch League, Week 3 -- at Washington LoL: League Championship Series -- Spring, Week 5 Call of Duty League, at Atlanta CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Anaheim

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Shots fired during protest near Haiti's presidential palace

Shots were fired near the presidential palace in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince during a protest that was organized by police who are demanding better pay and conditions, two Reuters witnesses said.It was not immediately clear who fired...

Boxing-Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. Speaking after his seventh-round TKO victory over Wi...

Rockets look to continue surge vs. Knicks

The sample size is small, but in their first two games since the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets appear to be clicking at full force. While posting double-digit wins over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, both on the road, the Ro...

UPDATE 1-Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday.Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020