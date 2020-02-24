Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 24

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday men's basketball game coverage: No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, noon Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. St. John's at No. 16 Seton Hall, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m. No. 7 Maryland at Ohio State, 4 p.m. No. 21 Butler at No. 15 Creighton, 4 p.m. USC at Utah, 6 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. Stanford at Washington State, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL College football notebook News and notes summarizing the day in college football. FOOTBALL-NCAAF, Field Level Media NFL Report: Raiders to hold June mini-camp in Vegas The Raiders will hold their first on-field event in Las Vegas in June, coach Jon Gruden said. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-GRUDEN, Field Level Media NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

XFL Sunday's game coverage: New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m. DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

MLB Mets OF Cespedes striving to play on Opening Day New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes broke his self-imposed media ban on Sunday, telling reporters at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., that he wants to be healthy enough to play on Opening Day. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CESPEDES, Field Level Media Spring Training Roundup Capsule review of all Spring Training games from Saturday, Feb. 22 BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media NBA

Cuban rips refs after Mavs lose to Hawks Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban renewed his beef with NBA officials after a controversial call helped seal a 111-107 win by the Atlanta Hawks over his team on Saturday night. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-CUBAN, Field Level Media Heat retire Wade's jersey in emotional ceremony The Miami Heat honored legendary guard Dwyane Wade on Saturday night, retiring his No. 3 jersey and lifting it to the rafters of AmericanAirlines Arena. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WADE-JERSEY, Field Level Media Sunday game coverage: Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 6 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m. NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

ICE HOCKEY Hurricanes to sell shirts honoring surprise hero goalie The Carolina Hurricanes are honoring Zamboni driver turned emergency goalie David Ayres after he came in to save a 6-3 victory for them in Toronto on Saturday night. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-AYRES, Field level Media Game coverage Sunday: Pittsburgh at Washington, Noon Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS ATP, WTA roundups --ATP roundup of events at Marseilles, France; Rio de Janeiro; Delray Beach, Fla. --WTA roundup of the event in Doha, Qatar TENNIS-ATP/WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

GOLF Coverage Sunday: PGA: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship PGA: Puerto Rico Open ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information. Overwatch League, Week 3 -- at Washington LoL: League Championship Series -- Spring, Week 5 Call of Duty League, at Atlanta CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Anaheim

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.