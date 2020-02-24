Seguin sends streaking Stars past Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Dallas Stars skated to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon. Joe Pavelski also tallied and Anton Khudobin made 31 saves for Dallas, which improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight games.

Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored and Corey Crawford made 31 saves and even stopped a penalty shot for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 3-7-2 in their past dozen games. Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with 3:31 remaining in the second period.

Jamie Benn skated down the right wing before flipping the puck to Corey Perry, who batted it out of the air and toward Seguin at the left post. Seguin settled the puck with his skate and lifted a forehand shot over a lunging Crawford for his 15th goal of the season. Pavelski, who signed with the Stars in the offseason after spending 13 years with San Jose, opening the scoring at 15:20 of the first period.

Alexander Radulov's backhander from the top of the faceoff circles found an open Pavelski just outside of the crease. Pavelski stopped the puck and flipped a forehander over Crawford's catching glove for his 14th of the season. The Blackhawks tied it at 7:06 of the second with a rare power-play goal.

Patrick Kane made a cross-ice pass to an open Kubalik, who unleashed a one-timer from the right faceoff dot past Khudobin. Chicago, which has the NHL's worst power-play percentage, had gone 1 of 21 with the man advantage over its previous seven games.

Kubalik had a power-play goal waved off approximately five minutes into the second period after Jonathan Toews was called for interference. Mattias Janmark had a chance to extend Dallas' lead with three minutes remaining in the second period, but his penalty shot was stopped by Crawford. The veteran goalie has saved 14 of 16 penalty shots in his career.

--Field Level Media

