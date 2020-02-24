White, Bulls defeat Wizards despite 53 points from Beal

Coby White scored 33 points off the bench, Zach LaVine added 32 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 126-117 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Thaddeus Young finished with 23 points for the Bulls, who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Tomas Satoransky posted a double-double against his former team with 15 points and 13 assists.

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points in a losing effort for the Wizards, who have lost back-to-back games. Beal shot 15 of 27 from the field, 5 of 11 from beyond the arc and 18 of 20 from the free-throw line. Both teams made more than half of their shots from the field. Chicago shot 55.6 percent (45 of 81) overall and 48.6 percent (18 of 37) from 3-point range and Washington shot 50.7 percent (37 of 73) from the field and 40.0 percent (12 of 30) from deep.

Washington opened the fourth quarter on a 20-11 run to close the gap to 112-105 with 6:08 remaining. But Satoransky made a 3-pointer to provide some breathing room at 115-105 with 5:46 left. The Bulls pushed the lead to 15 points on a 3-pointer by LaVine with 2:45 remaining and held on the rest of the way.

Chicago entered the fourth quarter with a 101-85 lead. The Wizards went on a 17-5 run midway through the third quarter to slice the deficit to 88-75. Beal capped the run with a 3-pointer off an assist from Ish Smith.

A 10-0 run to start the third quarter gave Chicago its largest lead of the night at 25 points. LaVine scored the first seven points during the run with a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw. The Bulls jumped to a 73-58 halftime lead. It marked their highest-scoring first half since April 14, 2008, when they led 81-71 against the Milwaukee Bucks at the break.

Washington opened the game with a 15-8 run, which included two 3-pointers and a layup from Beal. The Bulls closed the first quarter with a 27-16 advantage to grab a four-point lead. In the second quarter, the Bulls outscored the Wizards 38-27 to extend their lead to 15 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.