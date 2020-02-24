Left Menu
Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

  • Reuters
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:56 IST
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 logo.

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals won in the events to now be staged in Chandigarh at the start of 2022 will count in the final tally of the Birmingham Games, which take place in July and August later in the year, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had initially threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games over the exclusion of shooting, which is an optional sport for host cities. Last month, the IOA offered to host separate championships for archery and shooting, both of which had been omitted from the Birmingham schedule.

The CGF executive board approved India's "innovative" idea after a three-day meeting in London. "I am delighted that we have approved India's ambitious proposal to host a Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships in Chandigarh during 2022," CGF President Louise Martin said in a statement.

A week after the closing ceremony of the 2022 Games in August, the CGF will issue a medal table combining results from Chandigarh and Birmingham to determine the final rankings, CGF added.

