Report: Jags to decline DT Dareus' $19.5M option

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:29 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars will decline defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' $19.5 million option for the 2020 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Dareus, who turns 30 next month, played only six games in 2019 before landing on injured reserve on Oct. 25. He underwent core-muscle surgery and finished the year with 13 tackles and a half sack.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014) has 365 tackles and 37.5 sacks in 121 games (107 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2011-17) and Jaguars (2017-19). Buffalo drafted Dareus in the first round (third overall) in 2011 and traded him to Jacksonville on Oct. 28, 2017, for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

