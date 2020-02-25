Left Menu
Ducks send F Ritchie to Bruins, make 5 trades before deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 05:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 04:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The Boston Bruins acquired Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in exchange for fellow forward Danton Heinen, getting a two-way forward from a team that was perhaps the NHL's busiest on trade-deadline day. The Ducks also sent center Devin Shore to Columbus for Blue Jackets winger Sonny Milano; traded right wing Daniel Sprong to Washington for Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos; acquired defenseman Matt Irwin and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Nashville in exchange for defenseman Korbinian Holzer; and got center Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick from Philadelphia for center Derek Grant.

The Ducks confirmed all five moves Monday afternoon. In Ritchie, the Bruins are getting a player who registered eight goals, 11 assists and 78 penalty minutes in 41 games for the Ducks this season. The 24-year-old, in his fifth season with the Ducks, has recorded 43 goals, 66 assists and 331 penalty minutes in 287 career games.

Ritchie was selected by Anaheim with the 10th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, 15 picks ahead of Boston star forward David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has set career-high totals in goals (45) and points (88) this season. Heinen scored seven goals and set up 15 others in 58 games for the Bruins this season.

The 24-year-old has collected 34 goals, 69 assists and 42 penalty minutes in 220 career games since being selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. Milano, 23, was a first-round pick of the Blue Jackets in 2014 (No. 16 overall). He has 20 goals, 22 assists and 32 penalty minutes in 116 career games. He has five goals and 13 assists in 46 games this season.

Shore, 25, had four goals and six assists in 39 games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Dallas in January last year, Shore has 104 points (38 goals, 66 assists) with 49 penalty minutes in 282 career games with the Ducks and Stars. Djoos, 25, played in only two games with Washington this season, but has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and a plus-23 rating in 110 career NHL games, all with the Capitals. He also has 32 points in 42 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League. He had one assist in 22 playoff games in the Caps' Stanley Cup-winning run in 2018.

Sprong, 22, had a goal and assist in eight games with the Ducks this season. He has 19 goals, 11 assists and 10 penalty minutes in 97 career NHL games with Anaheim and Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old Irwin had two assists in 27 games for the Predators. He has played in 350 career games with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins and Predators, posting 22 goals and 59 assists.

Holzer, also 32, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 46 games this season. A fourth-round pick by Toronto in the 2006 draft, he has played in 203 games with the Ducks and Maple Leafs, posting six goals, 21 assists and 137 penalty minutes. Philadelphia will be the seventh team for Grant in his seven-year career, which began with the Ottawa Senators in February 2013. He also has spent time with the Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins and had two stints with the Ducks. In 49 games this season, the 29-year-old has recorded 14 goals and six assists. Overall, Grant has 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) in 257 career games.

Criscuolo, 27, appeared in nine career NHL games with Buffalo. He spent this season with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley, where he has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 40 games. --Field Level Media

