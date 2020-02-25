Left Menu
Volleyball's loss is archery's gain as Kritika wins compound archery gold in KIUG

  Bhubaneswar
  25-02-2020
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:09 IST
Just two years after shifting to archery from volleyball, Kritika Sharma bagged the gold in the individual compound event at the inaugural Khelo India University Games (KIUG) here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, representing Rajasthan University at the KIUG here, outshone everybody on a rainy day to get her first big breakthrough.

"I wanted to play volleyball, just like my father. But back home in Ajmer, there weren't proper facilities for either sport," Kritika revealed, just after her medal-winning effort. "There was a lot of scope for archers in Ajmer and my father encouraged me to learn it," she added.

Young Kritika looked completely at ease during the finals on Tuesday, but that's because this wasn't her first Khelo India experience. "I took part in the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati too," she pointed out.

"I had a nice run there as well but lost in the quarter-finals. Here, I must say, I was feeling good right from the beginning. I felt very confident during the final and I guess I played well enough." Kritika now has her sights on the senior World Cup trials later this month.

"I have been doing well and I hope I get selected there. This medal is a huge boost for my confidence and will surely help me when it comes to the crunch," she said.

