Arians: Bucs not committed to QB Winston in 2020

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers won't make a decision about Jameis Winston until they know which other quarterbacks are available in free agency. "Still up in the air," Arians told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With big names like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Dak Prescott potentially hitting the open market, Arians said the team will explore its options before deciding to re-sign Winston or use the franchise tag or transition tag on the 26-year-old quarterback. Arians said he had not spoken with Winston, who will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences in March.

"I don't talk to too many guys anyway," Arians said. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions.

He has thrown for 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the top overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Arians said the Buccaneers will have outside linebacker Shaq Barrett back one way or another, whether via a tag or a contract extension.

The difference in the two players' situations is clear, Arians said. "One is the sack leader. They're hard to find," he said. "The other is an unknown quantity to me still."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.