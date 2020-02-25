Left Menu
Braves sit 1B Freeman (elbow) as precaution

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:53 IST
  25-02-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Atlanta Braves pulled first baseman, Freddie Freeman, from Tuesday's spring training game against the Minnesota Twins over concerns regarding his inflamed right elbow. The Braves said Freeman had been "scratched as a precaution." Yonder Alonso replaced him in the lineup.

Freeman, 30, was bothered by a right elbow injury late in the 2019 season and postseason. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove three fragments and multiple bone spurs from the elbow after the season. Freeman belted 38 home runs in 2019 but didn't hit one in the regular season after Sept. 1. In the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which the Braves lost in five games, he was 4 of 20 with one home run, one RBI and six strikeouts.

