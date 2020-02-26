Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixers look to snap road skid against Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 00:08 IST
Sixers look to snap road skid against Cavs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Philadelphia 76ers have heard the Jekyll and Hyde analogy ad nauseam this season, with their pronounced home success serving as a stark contrast to their considerable road troubles. The 76ers will look to snap a six-game road losing streak Wednesday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia has won 13 straight home games.

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and 14 rebounds in Philadelphia's 129-112 win over Atlanta on Monday. The three-time All-Star shot 17 of 24 overall and 14 of 15 from the foul line, although Brown was quick to credit another aspect of Embiid's game. "I thought the thing that doesn't show up on the stat sheet that he did as well as anything was that he handled the double teams," coach Brett Brown said. "Whether he passed out of it because there was a crowd, whether he went quick because the double teams were coming and he didn't get involved in that. I thought he handled the double teams really well."

Embiid handled most everything well -- save for a hand gesture that was caught on camera, and even that was met with a quick apology in the post-game interview. "I said before the All-Star break I was going to have a different mindset, be aggressive," Embiid said. "I said I was going to get back to having fun. Having fun comes in different forms. I don't have to always be smiling and laughing. I can have fun just dominating the game."

Embiid wasn't having as much fun Saturday, as foul trouble and a poor shooting night (5 of 17) led to the 76ers dropping a 119-98 decision against Milwaukee. The setback marked the 20th loss in 29 road games for Philadelphia, which is 27-2 at home. The Cavaliers have experienced troubles regardless of venue this season, however, they enter Wednesday's game having won three of their last four games.

Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points as Cleveland overcame a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 125-119 overtime victory over Miami on Monday. "You can play a perfect game, but if you don't close at the end it doesn't matter," said Porter, who scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"We're extremely happy that we're able to close this comeback because we came back a lot of times this season and we weren't able to close a majority of them. This one was definitely meaningful for growth in our future." The future aside, the past hasn't been too rosy for the Cavaliers against Philadelphia this season. They have lost all three encounters thus far, including a 141-94 loss on Dec. 7 that marked the 76ers' highest scoring output of 2019-20.

Collin Sexton, who averages a team-best 19.7 points, had just 10 on 3-of-13 shooting in that game. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons scored a career-high-tying 34 points in that game, however, the All-Star guard is expected to miss multiple contests with a back injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals WR Green is team's top priority

The offseason to-do list in Cincinnati has one name at the very top A.J. Green. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the return of the teams top wide receiver is of chief importance to an overhaul that will also include a new franchise quarte...

Indigenous leader killed in Costa Rica, second in a year

An indigenous leader from Costa Rica was killed on Monday night during a violent land dispute between groups native to the south of the Central American country and outsiders, police said on Tuesday. Yehry Rivera, a leader of the Broran eth...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has struck Italy, one of the 12 host countries, a vice-president of European soccer body UEFA said on Tuesday.Italys sports minister, meanwhile, said t...

UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring 61 people, including 20 children.The incident on Monday shook Germans sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020