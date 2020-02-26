China postpones April Volvo Golf Open over coronavirus outbreak - Xinhua

The China Golf Association said the yearly Volvo Golf Open which was due to be held at the end of April will be postponed, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday. The event, set to be held between the 20th and 26th of April in the southern city of Shenzhen, will not take place due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Xinhua.

The report did not provide details on when the event will be rescheduled to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.