Japan's pro-baseball teams to play without spectators over coronavirus fears - Kyodo

Japan's professional baseball teams will hold games without spectators until March 15 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision came after representatives of 12 teams held a meeting on how to hold games, Kyodo said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem infections, amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

