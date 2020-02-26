Soccer-UEFA confirm Inter v Ludogorets behind closed doors
UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that Inter Milan's Europa League soccer match at home to Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria on Thursday would be played behind closed doors at the San Siro because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
However, it said that other European competition matches this week would not be affected.
"All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned and at this time there are no restrictions for attending supporters," it said in a statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
