Maria Sharapova retires from tennis; bids emotional 'goodbye'

Tennis player Maria Sharapova has announced on Wednesday that she will be retiring from tennis at the age of 32. She announced her decision in an emotional article in Vogue and Vanity Fair.

The announcement comes around a month after former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return.

This is a developing story.

