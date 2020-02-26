Left Menu
Reports: Brewers RHP Peralta gets 5-year, $15.5M deal

Reports: Brewers RHP Peralta gets 5-year, $15.5M deal
The Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Freddy Peralta reportedly have reached agreement on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension that includes team options for two additional seasons. The club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons could bring the total value to $30 million, The Athletic and MLB Network both reported Wednesday.

Peralta, 23, was 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 39 games (eight starts) for the Brewers in 2019, striking out 115 batters and walking 37 in 85 innings. He is 13-7 with a 4.79 ERA in 55 games (22 starts) since making his major league debut in 2018, fanning 211 batters and issuing 77 walks in 163 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell has said that Peralta and left-hander Eric Lauer are competing this spring for the fifth spot in the starting rotation behind Brandon Woodruff, Brett Anderson, Adrian Houser, and Josh Lindblom.

