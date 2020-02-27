Soccer-Atletico fined for offensive chants against Barca's Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have been fined 12,000 euros ($13,000) by the Spanish soccer federation due to their supporters singing "Die Griezmann die" at Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann at a La Liga match between the sides last December. A statement from the federation's competition committee on Wednesday confirmed the fine for the chanting, following a complaint from La Liga. The referee's report from the game on Dec. 1 did not make any reference to the chanting.

The league's organising body has been cracking down on offensive chanting since a Deportivo La Coruna fan died following violence before a game away to Atletico in 2014. Griezmann spent five seasons at Atletico before joining Barca in July after the Spanish champions paid the France forward's 120 million-euro release clause. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.