Embiid sprains shoulder vs. Cavs, to have MRI exam

  • Cleveland
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:30 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:27 IST
Embiid sprains shoulder vs. Cavs, to have MRI exam
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who left Wednesday's loss to the host Cleveland Cavaliers with what the team said was a left shoulder sprain, will have an MRI on his shoulder on Thursday. Coach Brett Brown said after the game that he was unsure whether the three-time All-Star would be available for the Sixers' home game against the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

"I'm really sort of a prisoner to the medical people's information. I haven't checked in. I just left the team. I'm unsure, I really am unsure." Embiid told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will have the imaging test on Thursday.

Embiid's injury occurred in a collision with Cleveland center Ante Zizic with 49 seconds remaining in the quarter. Embiid missed both free-throw attempts before retreating to the locker room. Brown and the Sixers are also missing All-Star guard Ben Simmons, out for the second game in a row because of a nerve issue in his lower back.

"I feel like when you don't have Joel and you don't have Ben, it's an opportunity for others to put their hand up and declare this is who we are. It is who we are," Brown said. "I felt from that physical standpoint we were C-minus." Embiid's injury came on the heels of being hit with a $25,000 fine from the NBA on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a live television interview. Those events came after Embiid scored a career-high 49 points in Philadelphia's 129-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Embiid, 25, entered Wednesday's contest averaging 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 42 games.

