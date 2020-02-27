Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL: Rajasthan Royals launches embracing strategy to include Northeast India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals is very motivated to announce that the team is ready to expand its fan base by including Guwahati, Northeast India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:22 IST
IPL: Rajasthan Royals launches embracing strategy to include Northeast India
Rajasthan Royals logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals is very motivated to announce that the team is ready to expand its fan base by including Guwahati, Northeast India. The IPL Governing Council has extended support to the team's aspiration to play and expand footprints of cricket in the region and gave the go-ahead to play matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam. Rajasthan Royals are playing two home matches in Guwahati, rather than three, to give an extra sheen to their home base and fortress in Jaipur.

The team will play against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and April 9 respectively in Guwahati. The beneficiary fans of the Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, have a great passion for sports.

Rajasthan Royals thanked Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for their support of being part of One India One Cricket. "RCA under the youthful guidance of a young leader like Vaibhav Gehlot, we hope will support this inclusive action for NE India both physically and digitally and should join hands with Rajasthan Royals in their endeavor to popularise cricket in a new geography, and embrace the Rajasthan fans to come and witness IPL matches both in Rajasthan and Assam," said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman for Rajasthan Royals.

Royals reviewed multiple stadiums including Trivandrum, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai to play their optional home matches, however, Guwahati came out of the process as the most appropriate fit for growing the reach of the franchise. "Jaipur is our home and will continue to be so with the support of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. The magnificent backing that we get from the fans in Rajasthan is unparalleled and it is something that keeps us going in our ambitions to further expand our fan-base in other parts of the country. During a season, we are allowed a maximum of three matches at another venue, like we have done in the past in Ahmedabad and Mumbai," said Manoj Badale, lead owner of Rajasthan Royals.

"However, last season, we witnessed the enthusiasm of the people from the Northeast when the young gun of Assam, Riyan Parag played many impactful innings for our team. The stadium is top quality and therefore we feel the time is right to grow our Royals' family and get the love and support from fans across the Northeast," Badale added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody at

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his safety as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said Tension prevailed near the...

NGO condemns midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar

An NGO on Thursday condemned the midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the move was to punish an honest and courageous judicial officer Justice Muralidhar was...

Pakistan suspends flights to Iran after two confirmed cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend all flights to Iran, the new hotbed of coronavirus epidemic, as authorities scrambled to screen hundreds of people who recently arrived from Tehran after two persons returning from the country teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020