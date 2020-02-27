Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry conducts cultural sensitivity workshop for Tokyo-bound athletes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:54 IST
Sports Ministry conducts cultural sensitivity workshop for Tokyo-bound athletes

The Sports Ministry on Thursday conducted a cultural sensitivity workshop, named 'Omotenashi' for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian athletes and delegation The workshop, Omotenashi (the Japanese version of Atithi devo bhava) was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the workshop, which was attended by shooters Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Deepak Kumar, Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Divya Kakran and para-athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Yogesh Kathuniya, among others.

The main aim of the workshop was to intimate sportspersons with the intricacies of the Japanese culture -- how to travel in a train in Tokyo, wear the kimono, use chopsticks for proper dining, bowing etiquettes and so on The workshop was conducted in the presence of IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta and a Japanese delegation comprising Prof. Hisashi Sanada, Chairman, Tsukaba International Academy for Sports Studies and Izumi Egami, a lecturer and a former air-hostess.

Talking about the importance of the cultural workshop, Rijiju said "Japanese culture and etiquette is very elaborate. You (athletes) are representing India as its ambassador. So, this cultural sensitivity activity is very important for you. "We along with the IOA and SAI will provide the best support to the athletes. The philosophy of India has taken a full shape in Japan. And we want to transcend our deep spiritual connection to the arena of sports as well." Manners of daily life, from everyday greetings to public dealings and street manners to food culture, everything quintessentially Japanese was touched upon in the workshop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody at

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his safety as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said Tension prevailed near the...

NGO condemns midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar

An NGO on Thursday condemned the midnight transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the move was to punish an honest and courageous judicial officer Justice Muralidhar was...

Pakistan suspends flights to Iran after two confirmed cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend all flights to Iran, the new hotbed of coronavirus epidemic, as authorities scrambled to screen hundreds of people who recently arrived from Tehran after two persons returning from the country teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020