Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former U.S. Olympic marketing chief named NWSL Commissioner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:37 IST
Soccer-Former U.S. Olympic marketing chief named NWSL Commissioner

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced on Thursday that former U.S. Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird has been named commissioner of the nine-team U.S.-based league. Baird, who received unanimous support from a committee that included representatives from each NWSL club, will begin her new role on March 10, filling a position that has been vacant since Jeff Plush stepped down in 2017.

"As a long-time fan of the game and the players, I am excited to be joining the league at this time," Baird said in a news release. "The NWSL has tremendous positive momentum and a clear path towards growth." Baird most recently worked as chief marketing officer for New York Public Radio (NYPR), where she oversaw all sponsorship, membership and marketing endeavors.

Prior to NYPR, Baird spent a decade as chief marketing officer with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee where she played the leading role securing broadcast, sponsorship and licensing deals and launched the iconic Team USA brand. Baird began her career at consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble and later moved to IBM before joining the NFL where she was the senior vice president of marketing and licensing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly bomb blast rocks Kabul, Taliban denies involvement

Kabul Afghanistan, Feb 28 SputnikANI A bomb explosion killed a civilian and injured 10 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The explosive device was strapped onto a bicycle. It w...

ECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus

Four European Central Bank policymakers played down the prospect of immediate action to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, saying it was too early to gauge the long-term implications of the disease.Concerns...

New faces on both sides as Canes host Avs

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a hurry to get their new players up to speed. Amid a tight race for a playoff spot, the urgency will be evident as center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Brady Skjei take spots in the lineup after arriving ear...

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020