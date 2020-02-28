Left Menu
Bruins fend off Stars, snap two-game skid

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:56 IST
Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins held off the visiting Dallas Stars, 4-3, Thursday night. Charlie Coyle also scored, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots in net as the Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak.

John Klingberg, Denis Gurianov and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, who lost for just the third time in their last 10 games (7-2-1). Ben Bishop made 24 saves. The score was tied 1-1 when Boston's David Krejci dropped the gloves with Joe Pavelski at 11:24 of the second period. Krejci, in just the third fight of his 14-year career and first since February 2011, landed several blows to Pavelski's helmet before the two were separated. Pavelski logged his fourth NHL fight, first since November 2017.

Just over three minutes after the bout, Marchand put the Bruins up 2-1 at 14:44 on a feed from Charlie McAvoy after McAvoy whiffed on his first attempt. Ritchie, playing his second game with the Bruins after being acquired in a trade Monday, made it 3-1 Boston 1:17 later when his shot from the slot got past Bishop.

Gurianov got Dallas within 3-2 at 1:18 of the third period before Pastrnak restored Boston's two-goal advantage at 3:53 with his league-leading 46th marker. After Dallas pulled Bishop, Heiskanen was awarded a goal that went in off Zdeno Chara at 17:36 to make it 4-3, but the Stars couldn't equalize. The game - contested between the two teams with the fewest goals allowed this season - went scoreless for a majority of the first before Klingberg broke through for the Stars on the power play at 17:38.

The Bruins then got a power play, and Coyle equalized when he batted a rebound of a Torey Krug shot out of the air and in at 19:44. For a time, Klingberg's goal was awarded to Jamie Benn, which would have been the 300th of his career. Marchand assisted on Coyle's goal and extended his points streak to eight games (three goals, nine assists).

Bruins forward Chris Wagner exited with an upper-body injury and did not return. Ondrej Kase, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last week, made his Boston debut. -Field Level Media

