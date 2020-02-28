Left Menu
Cricket-Lee's hundred powers Sth Africa to record win against Thailand

  Updated: 28-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:32 IST
South Africa rode Lizelle Lee's blistering century to post the highest total in the history of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup before crushing minnows Thailand by a record 113 runs to inch closer to the semi-finals on Friday. Lee smashed 101 off 60 balls and added 131 runs with Sune Luus (61 not out) to power South Africa to 195-3 after electing to bat at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

They then returned to skittle out Thailand for 82 with five balls to spare and go top of Group B with their second successive win. The Thais have now conceded two of the biggest defeats, in terms of runs, in the tournament's history including their 98-run thumping by England on Wednesday.

The genial Thais began well though, dismissing rival captain Dane van Niekirk early and restricting South Africa to 37-1 after the six powerplay overs. Lee then cut loose and Thailand's inexperience showed too.

The Asians dropped at least two catches, including one from Lee when the opener was on 45, misjudged a couple of skiers, could not stem the flow of sweep shots and fluffed a run-out opportunity. Lee smacked three sixes and 16 boundaries to bring up her maiden Twenty20 100 before departing in the very next ball.

Luus and Chloe Tryon, who made 24 not out, also hit a couple of sixes each. Thailand crumbled early in the chase, losing three wickets in three deliveries, including a run-out, in the eventful fourth over of their innings from Shabnim Ismail (3-8).

For the Thais, who succumbed to their third successive defeat, only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) managed double digits. Luus claimed 3-15 to cap a brilliant all-round display though Lee walked away with the player-of-the-match award.

England play Pakistan in another Group B match later on Friday.

