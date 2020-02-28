Left Menu
Have called meeting to discuss suspension of SGFI: Sushil Kumar

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is also the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), on Friday said that he has called a meeting to discuss the suspension of the federation and assured that a strict action would be taken against the guilty parties.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:43 IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is also the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), on Friday said that he has called a meeting to discuss the de-recognition of the federation and assured that a strict action would be taken against the guilty parties. His remarks came as the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports suspended the recognition of SGFI over violation of provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

"One accident happened in Australia as one of our drowned in Australia. We have been suspended because of that incident, I would like to tell everyone involved with SGFI that we will be back soon," Kumar told ANI. "I have called my secretary to conduct the meeting in this regard and whoever is involved in this, we will take a strict decision against them. Whatever has happened in Australia, we will take note of it and rectify it," he added.

Talking about preparations for Olympics, the wrestler said: "I am training. I would need the support of all the citizens. I know what responsibility I would have when I step out in the Olympics. I already have two medals". The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 24-August 9. (ANI)

