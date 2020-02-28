Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

Britain's two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships in Berlin on Monday.

Kenny, who took gold in the omnium at London 2012 and Rio de Janiero, as well as the team pursuit at both Games, went down just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the scratch race. The 27-year-old, twice a world omnium champion, suffered a broken shoulder in a World Cup event in Canada.

Her shoulder appeared to be undamaged as she was treated by British team doctors at track-side but she had suffered a nasty gash to the right of her eye. British team officials said they would give an update on her injuries.

