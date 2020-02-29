Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visiting Canucks looking to strike first vs. Leafs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 05:54 IST
Visiting Canucks looking to strike first vs. Leafs
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Hockey_Gaud)

The Vancouver Canucks will be trying to change the script when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The Canucks have allowed the first goal in each of the first two games of their four-game road trip.

They overcame the early disadvantage Tuesday and rallied to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime. But Vancouver could not overcome the early deficit Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Canucks also will be out to avenge a 4-1 home loss to the Maple Leafs on Dec. 10.

Against Ottawa, right winger Tyler Toffoli scored for the third consecutive game (totaling four goals during that span) for the Canucks, who are 4-2-1 in their past seven games. "We had a really, really good opportunity and not what we wanted to do," Toffoli said.

"It doesn't matter what team we're playing," said Canucks center J.T. Miller, who also scored. "Playing on the road, 20 games to go, need two points. Too many Grade A (chances) to give up. Against an NHL team, they're going to make you pay, no matter what." "It was kind of a weird game," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "I felt like we came out and we were better to start the game (Thursday), yet we were down 2-0. So now you're chasing the game."

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko took responsibility for Ottawa's first goal, a shot that went between his arm and body in the first period. "I need to look at the film to see what I could do differently, but I need to stop that one," Demko said. "I thought I had it and when I looked back, it was behind me."

Ottawa scored again 30 seconds later. The Maple Leafs are returning from a successful two-game trip. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday and overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday.

The victories were especially important to help erase the humiliation of a 6-3 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last Saturday. Both Carolina goaltenders were injured during the game and emergency replacement David Ayres -- a Zamboni driver and part-time practice goalie for the Leafs -- played nearly half the game to get the win. The Maple Leafs will be without Jake Muzzin for about four weeks after the defenseman suffered a broken hand in the game Tuesday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe had seven defensemen in his lineup Thursday.

"In the early going, especially with the seventh defenseman, we were trying to find the right mix and what the mix is going to be and how it's going to flow," Keefe said. "I think when you go with the seven defense like that, you just sort of let it evolve. You can't make too much of a plan, you've just got to kind of see. I think it took a little bit of time for that to settle and that helped our team once we did settle it down. The big thing I'll take away from the game, of course, is just how we didn't fold." Maple Leafs right winger William Nylander scored what proved to be the winning goal in the third period on Thursday and has points (three goals, three assists) in five consecutive games. He leads the team with seven game-winning goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Google employee who was at Zurich office tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of Alphabet Incs Google, who had been in the Zurich office, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Friday. The Zurich office, like all other offices, remains open, a Google spokesperson said.The number of confi...

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nations top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible res...

WRAPUP 2-Consumer spending, inflation cool; spotlight on Fed amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. consumer spending slowed in January and could lose further momentum as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a stock market sell-off and revived fears of a recession, causes households to tighten their purse string...

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020