Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bottas puts Mercedes on top but Hamilton says still 'not perfect'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montmel
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 09:01 IST
Bottas puts Mercedes on top but Hamilton says still 'not perfect'

Montmel (Spain), Feb 29 (AFP) Valterri Bottas took his Mercedes to the top of the time charts once again on the final day of pre-season Formula One testing but teammate and world champion Lewis Hamilton warned performances were "not perfect" Two weeks out from the season-opener in Melbourne, Bottas, runner-up to Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.

The Finn also finished the two sessions of winter testing with the fastest overall time of 1:15.732, the only driver to dip below the 1min 16sec mark Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three on Friday with Hamilton in fifth.

"On the whole, these tests were good but not perfect," admitted Hamilton, who this season eyes equalling the record of seven world titles held by German legend Michael Schumacher "We have had a lot of problems that we are trying to solve," he added in reference to the need for the team and clients Williams having to change power units after breakdowns.

"We will see how long it will take to resolve them, but it is better to discover these things in tests." Mercedes put in most laps in Barcelona with 903 ahead of Ferrari (844) and McLaren (802) - Ferrari 'not hiding' - ======================== They also introduced the revolutionary DAS (Dual Axis Steering) system last week which had rivals scratching their heads over its potential impact in the forthcoming championship.

"Their form is good and it's better to have concerns during the tests than in the race," said Christian Horner, the boss of Red Bull Horner had the satisfaction of seeing Verstappen, who was third in the 2019 standings and is widely-viewed as a world champion-in-waiting, second fastest Friday and second overall.

Ferrari, the only team not to have beaten their times of 2019 on the same circuit, were left in cautious mood They dominated testing 12 months ago but once they got to Australia, reality hit them hard when Bottas swept to victory, the first of eight wins for Mercedes.

Ferrari had to wait until September, the 13th race of the 2019 campaign, to win a race courtesy of Charles Leclerc "We are not hiding," said Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto. "We are not yet fast enough to hope to win in Australia. But the season is long -- we will have the opportunity to improve and be ready to win." (AFP) AT AT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: Biden says he'll be nominee if South Carolina win is 'significant'

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolinas Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick the right nominee to face President Donald Trump. If you send me out of here with a victory thats significa...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...

Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row ...

China Feb factory activity contracts at record pace as coronavirus bites

Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis, highlighting the colossal damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020