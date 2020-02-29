Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kings gain ground on Grizzlies with 104-101 victory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 09:21 IST
Kings gain ground on Grizzlies with 104-101 victory

De'Aaron Fox returned from a one-game absence to score a team-high 25 points Friday night and the Sacramento Kings survived a frantic finish to record a 104-101 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies. Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings rallied from an early 12-point deficit to dominate a majority of the final three quarters to earn a second win in three tries against Memphis this season, clinching the season series.

The win was the Kings' fourth in their last five games and allowed them to move within three games of Memphis in the Western Conference playoff race. Despite getting a season-high 32 points from Dillon Brooks and a career-high 25 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, the injury-riddled Grizzlies lost their fifth straight.

Coming off a 112-108 loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday night without Fox, who complained of a tight lower right abdomen, the Kings fell immediately behind the Grizzlies. Sacramento trailed 30-18 in the final seconds of the first quarter before Buddy Hield nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, cutting the gap to nine at period's end.

The Kings went on to lead by three at halftime and by as many as 11 in the third quarter before the Grizzlies made a fourth-quarter push. Memphis rallied within 100-96 before Fox countered with 54.9 seconds left to push the lead back to six.

Ja Morant had two subsequent hoops, the second of which he turned into a three-point play with 10.9 seconds left to make it a 102-101 game. Hield then dropped in a pair of free throws to increase the margin to three, after which Tyus Jones misfired on a desperation 3-point attempt at the final horn.

Fox complemented his points with a team-high five assists for the Kings, who won three of four consecutive road games. Harry Giles III finished with 16 points and Nemanja Bjelica recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double for Sacramento, while Hield totaled 14 points and Kent Bazemore 13.

Brooks' game-high point total came on 12-for-22 shooting for the Grizzlies, who once again were without Jaren Jackson Jr. (sprained left knee) and Brandon Clarke (strained right quad). Valanciunas had 13 points to go with his 25 rebounds, while Morant went for 20 points and De'Anthony Melton 10.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases, raise total to 2,931 -KCDC

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases, raising the countrys total infections to 2,931, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said on Saturday....

On the trail: Biden says he'll be nominee if South Carolina win is 'significant'

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolinas Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick the right nominee to face President Donald Trump. If you send me out of here with a victory thats significa...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...

Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020