Cricket-India dismissed for 242 in second test against New Zealand
India were bowled out for 242 after tea on the first day of the second and final test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Saturday.
Kyle Jamieson took 5-45 for the Black Caps, who won the first test in Wellington by 10 wickets on Monday. Hanuma Vihari (55), Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) all scored half-centuries for the tourists.
